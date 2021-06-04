BUXTON — Saco Valley Land Trust hosts a wildflower walk from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. or noon on Sunday, June 6 at the Moses Woodman Preserve (approximately 405 Simpson Road Google Map).

Naturalist Cheri Brunault will identify and discuss the ecology of our native wildflowers on this beautiful preserve that borders the Saco River. Open to all. The trail is moderate with some steep sections, and about 1.75 miles round-trip. The pace will be relatively slow as we observe and identify wildflowers and other plants. Please park carefully, and come prepared for the weather and the possibility of ticks. For more information, contact Brunault at 978-476-6457 (call or text), or cheri.brunault@gmail.com.

For more please go to https://www.facebook.com/sacovalleylandtrust.