Award-winning creative producer will be charged with merging multiple departments and strengthening the production process

PORTLAND — VIA, an award-winning advertising and marketing agency based in Portland, announced today that Christopher McLallen will join the agency as director of integrated production, effective July 6. In his new role, he will report to CCO, Bobby Hershfield, and will join the director team. He will oversee the entire pre-production and post-production department including broadcast, design, innovation, digital and social media content.

As an award-winning creative storyteller, McLallen brings over two decades of industry experience collaborating with creative teams and top brand leaders to bring ideas to life and will be an integral addition to the agency. Formerly, McLallen served as executive producer for SS+K while also producing as a freelancer with a vast portfolio of clients. Some of his most noteworthy work includes clients such as The Obama Foundation, Samsung, HBO, Cinemax, A&E and Wells Fargo. Additionally, he has collaborated with agencies such as R/GA, Huge Inc., Virtue and Campfire.

“Christopher is the complete package and I am thrilled to reunite with him,” said Bobby Hershfield, CCO, VIA. “As a photographer, director, and producer in all mediums, Christopher is a restless creative spirit with a curious mind who needs to keep his hands busy, or he’ll shrivel up into dust. He is also just a good person and I see big things happening in production for us with Christopher in charge.”





As VIA transitions to positioning all disciplines under one department – collectively known as Vacationland – McLallen will play an important part to integrate and strengthen the entire production process. Vacationland will serve as a maker’s lab to advance the agency’s ability to craft and produce work that helps clients grow through creativity in the broadcast, digital, innovation and design world.

“The convergence of media and expansion of distribution makes it an exciting time to be in production. Coupled with VIA’s vision of ‘helping clients grow through creativity’ made it an easy decision to join,” said McLallen. “I am excited to bring my experience to the team and expand VIA’s offerings.”

Helping clients grow through creativity since 1993, VIA is a full-service advertising and marketing agency located at the historic Baxter Library in Portland. VIA clients include: Lowe’s, L.L. Bean, Unilever (Klondike, Popsicle), Arm & Hammer, Perdue and Golden Corral, among others. They have been recognized as a Small Agency of the Year and a Top 10 Place to Work by Ad Age and Best Workplace by Inc. For more information, visit here.