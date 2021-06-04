CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, re-opens its SoundCheck series of one-set performances Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. with Maine singer-songwriter Anni Clark. The opera house can now welcome larger audiences, but is using a choose-your-own ticketing software that inserts a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation for comfortable spacing.

Tickets are still just $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Also encouraged is wearing a face covering while in the building.

Maine native Clark performed on the road full-time for 23 years, bringing her 6- and 12-string guitars and original folk, blues and pop songs to audiences of all ages. Then, with seven albums and numerous songwriting, vocal and performance awards under her belt, she went on to work with behaviorally challenged students for 12 years. Her video “I’m With You Greta” was screened at the International Environmental Film Festival in Barcelona Spain in 2019 and won Best Folk Video in the Music Video Portland ME Awards last year. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she went to work co-producing her first full studio album in 18 years, “Will It Ever Be the Same.”

This show is sponsored by the Lord Camden Inn. Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.