PORTLAND — A Portland man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly punched a man and pointed a shotgun at several people on Forest Avenue, police said.

Zachary Bowman, 41, became angry when bystanders tried to stop him from driving while impaired. He then assaulted one person, grabbed a shotgun from his car, racked the weapon several times and pointed it at a group, police said.

Bowman has been charged with assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, police said.

If you have any information, please call 207-874-8575.