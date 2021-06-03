A Lewiston motorcyclist who collided with a box truck in Oxford last week has died.

Michael Olcott, 38, was riding his 2020 Harley-Davidson on Gore Road in the direction of Norway on May 26 when he rounded a curve and hit the side of a 2020 Freightliner driven by 37-year-old Michael Hussey of Norway, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Hussey attempted but failed to avoid the collision, the newspaper reported.

Olcott suffered severe head and leg injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, Oxford Police Capt. Rickie Jack told the Sun Journal.

The crash remains under investigation.

That comes as Maine closed out a deadly month for car crashes, with more than a dozen since May 1 that killed more than 20 people, including two crashes Saturday in Piscataquis County that left two men dead. That’s more than both 2020 and 2019, when about a dozen died in car crashes in May.

Since the start of the year, car crashes have killed about 50 people here.