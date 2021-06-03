Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 61 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the fourth straight day when new cases fell below 100. The statewide death now stands at 827. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine will expand the use of rapid testing to allow workers in high-risk industries to get tested for COVID-19 as often as twice a week, the state announced Wednesday.





In this May 12, 2021, file photo, a man holds the door for another as they arrive at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Auburn Mall. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

State health officials are happy with the program and exploring other ways to incentivize people to get the vaccine as roughly 350,000 eligible Mainers ages 12 and older remain unvaccinated.

The Schoolhouse on Harlow Street in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Creating affordable units has been a challenge in Bangor, whose residents have a median household income more than 15 percent lower than the rest of Maine.

The board of selectmen voted unanimously to designate Chapel Road as “Kirk Minihane Way for the Day” during the Boston-based podcaster’s June trip to Madawaska. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

A decision to temporarily rename a Madawaska road ended in a Twitter storm as two unlikely forces collided: longtime Massachusetts sports radio personality Kirk Minihane and the Madawaska Board of Selectmen.

Rep. John Andrews. Credit: Contributed

Rep. John Andrews of Paris was one of seven members who initially defied the mask mandate last week after Gov. Janet Mills lifted the mask requirement for vaccinated people in indoor settings.

A truck passes by the Milbridge Theater site in central Milbridge on Friday, May 28, 2021. A new theater building is under construction at the site, years after the old one shut down and was later demolished. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The vision for the new theater is not just to show movies, but also to be a true community gathering space for people who live in Milbridge and surrounding towns.

Fiber artist Alice Seeger holds the piece she made for the month-long Finding Our Voices art exhibit in downtown Belfast. Her piece, “It Takes a Village to Support Domestic Violence,” explores some of the ways that domestic violence is systemic. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

New artwork in Belfast features swathes of rainbow-colored silk on a base of sumptuous black velvet. From a distance, it’s pretty. But up close, it tells a darker story.

Renovations have begun to replace the artificial turf on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono. The old surface has been removed. The facility is UMaine’s home for football. Credit: Larry Mahoney / BDN

The old turf on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium in Orono has already been removed and the new FieldTurf surface will be installed beginning next week.

Camping is just one way to enjoy summer travel right here in Maine.

With summer travel around the corner, tourists will be arriving before we know it. But before they do, Mainers have an opportunity to enjoy the most popular regions of the state.

