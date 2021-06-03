Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 61 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the fourth straight day when new cases fell below 100. The statewide death now stands at 827. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine will expand the use of rapid testing to allow workers in high-risk industries to get tested for COVID-19 as often as twice a week, the state announced Wednesday.
Maine vaccine incentives end with less than 15 percent of eligible adults claiming their reward
State health officials are happy with the program and exploring other ways to incentivize people to get the vaccine as roughly 350,000 eligible Mainers ages 12 and older remain unvaccinated.
Historic building renovation will add affordable housing and amenities to downtown Bangor
Creating affordable units has been a challenge in Bangor, whose residents have a median household income more than 15 percent lower than the rest of Maine.
An Aroostook town got into trouble with a Barstool Sports host over renaming a road
A decision to temporarily rename a Madawaska road ended in a Twitter storm as two unlikely forces collided: longtime Massachusetts sports radio personality Kirk Minihane and the Madawaska Board of Selectmen.
Maine lawmaker will sit out House work after disobeying mask mandate
Rep. John Andrews of Paris was one of seven members who initially defied the mask mandate last week after Gov. Janet Mills lifted the mask requirement for vaccinated people in indoor settings.
Years after Milbridge Theater was demolished, work on a new one is underway
The vision for the new theater is not just to show movies, but also to be a true community gathering space for people who live in Milbridge and surrounding towns.
Belfast window banners and artwork aim to break the silence of domestic violence
New artwork in Belfast features swathes of rainbow-colored silk on a base of sumptuous black velvet. From a distance, it’s pretty. But up close, it tells a darker story.
Installation of UMaine’s new artificial football turf begins next week
The old turf on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium in Orono has already been removed and the new FieldTurf surface will be installed beginning next week.
How to travel Maine like a tourist this summer
With summer travel around the corner, tourists will be arriving before we know it. But before they do, Mainers have an opportunity to enjoy the most popular regions of the state.
In other Maine news …
NY man allegedly killed West Gardiner man because he was late to drive him to Bangor
Invasive earthworms have been found in Aroostook County forests
Former Maine DA hopeful claims accuser wants to kill him
Woman who died in New Vineyard identified
CMP president and CEO will retire at the end of June
Janet Mills expresses concerns with proposed consumer buyout of CMP, Versant
Man calls 911 as he’s swept down Androscoggin River
Developer wants to convert historic Portland building into luxury hotel and bar