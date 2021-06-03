Healthy Acadia is hosting an online, “Healthy Food For All” silent auction throughout the month of June to raise funds to support the Downeast Gleaning Initiative. Up for bid are an array of enticing local experiences, including a private, four-course dinner for eight people prepared by Sassafrass Catering, an overnight stay in Lubec, fresh Maine lobster, a Bar Harbor getaway package and a lakeside sauna and dinner at Kendall Farm Cottage on Boyden Lake.

“Sassafrass Catering is thrilled to lend our talents in support of the Gleaning Initiative,” said owner and chef, Amanda Kendall. “With all the isolation and missed opportunities that COVID-19 brought, we are excited to offer a private catered dinner so folks can reconnect over food in a safe way.”

All proceeds from the winning bids will benefit Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative, which makes nutritious local produce available to individuals and families who are experiencing hunger in our communities. Gleaning Initiative staff and volunteers partner with dozens of local farms and home gardeners to harvest surplus fruits and vegetables and deliver the fresh produce to a broad network of community food pantries and free meal programs. Since 2013, the Gleaning Initiative has distributed over 300,000 pounds of healthy, locally grown produce to food security organizations across Hancock and Washington counties.





“We believe that all people deserve access to healthy food, regardless of income or background,” said Katie Freedman, Healthy Acadia’s food programs director. “In a region where one in five children live in food-insecure households, supplying food pantries with fresh, local produce helps to ensure that community members and their children who are most in need have the opportunity to maintain a healthy diet, reduce diet-related disease, and achieve higher educational outcomes.”

To view the “Healthy Food For All” silent auction items and place your bids, please visit: bit.ly/gleaningauction.

To learn more about the Downeast Gleaning Initiative and ways you can support the program, please visit: www.healthyacadia.org/hffa-degi.

For questions related to the silent auction, please contact Sara Willett at sara.willett@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.