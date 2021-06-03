OLD TOWN — Old Town High School Principal, Scott Gordon announces the honor parts for the Class of 2021. Graduation will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11 in the MacKenzie Gymnasium. Scholarships and Awards Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 in the MacKenzie Gymnasium.

Nicholas Higgins is graduating as the Valedictorian of Old Town High School’s Class of 2021. He is the son of Alesia and Chris Higgins and will be graduating with an Honors and STEM Diploma, as well as highest honors. Higgins has participated in Key Club for four years, serving as secretary his senior year. He has been a member of Old Town’s chapter of National Honor Society and served as secretary his senior year. Throughout his time at Old Town High School, he competed in golf, cross country and varsity indoor and outdoor track and field. Higgins has received awards such as the Phi Beta Kappa Association of Maine Award, been a nominee for the Presidential Scholarship, and recently won the MPA Award.

Old Town Valedictorian Nicholas Higgins

He would like to thank the dedicated staff of RSU 34, as well as the greater community for their support in his academic and athletic career. Higgins is incredibly grateful for all that they have done for him and recognizes that he would not be where he is without them. Higgins would also like to give an extra-large thanks to his supportive and loving mother, father and sister for all that they have done to help him over the course of the past 12 years. Higgins will be attending Boston University in the fall for political science.





Cassie Harris is the Salutatorian of Old Town High School’s Class of 2021. She is the daughter of Steve and Lisa Harris and will graduate with an Honors Diploma, as well as highest honors. While in high school, she has been a member of Old Town’s Key Club for all four years. Harris has also been a member of Old Town’s National Honor Society during her junior and senior year. Outside of school, she participated in gymnastics at the Old Town-Orono YMCA for all four years of high school. She also volunteered for Eastern Maine Medical Center for two summers. Harris was the recipient of the Williams College Book Award her junior year.

Old Town Salutatorian Cassie Harris

These accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of her parents and her younger brother, Brady. Harris would like to thank her gymnastics coaches at the OTO YMCA for teaching her how to be a great leader and teammate. She would also like to thank the entire RSU 34 staff for supporting her throughout her entire academic career. In the fall, Harris is excited to attend Husson University where she will be a part of the six-year doctorate of physical therapy program.