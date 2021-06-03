PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Maine Community College recently announced Matthew Grillo as the new dean of students. Grillo joins the College after 10 years with the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, a residential magnet school in Limestone ranked No. 2 nationally by US News and World Report. During his time at MSSM Grillo held multiple administrative roles, most recently dean of students, where he oversaw student affairs, budgets, food services and more.

Grillo arrived in Aroostook County in 1998 to attend University of Maine at Presque Isle, drawn by the college’s remote location and easy access to nature. Originally from Garland, a rural town in central Maine, Grillo felt most at home with access to wilderness. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in educational studies from UMPI and then a master’s degree in educational leadership from UMaine Farmington.

“To me, NMCC represents the future of education,” said Grillo, describing what led him to apply for the role. “It’s the combination of the trades and technology, and seeing the modernization of education and our workforce is incredibly appealing to me. It’s what our world and community needs, and it resonates with my background, coming from a small town that relies on skilled trades and accessible education.”





Grillo grew up hunting and fishing and enthusiastically calls Aroostook County home. An outdoorsman with a passion for exploring, he’s canoed the Allagash six times and submitted Katahdin more than 20, including winter hikes. While he still fishes for trout when the timing is right, he’s more interested in canoeing and camping now and is currently planning a canoe trip to Chesuncook Lake this summer.

NMCC’s dean of students position became available this summer after Dr. William Egeler announced his retirement during spring semester after 40 years with the institution. The NMCC dean of students oversees admissions, financial aid, counseling, and student affairs on campus and works directly with counterparts in the Maine Community College System.

When asked about his future plans helping lead NMCC, Grillo said he’s going to embrace learning first to understand the College and its role in the community. “I hope to bring my personal passion as well,” Grillo added, describing himself as an eternal optimist. “MSSM became a home for me. I see tremendous opportunity merging my professional experiences with the College. I’d like to turn NMCC into my next home.”

“The NMCC community is very excited to have Mr. Grillo join the College, and we believe his experience, outlook, and vision complement the work we’ve been doing and plan to continue in the future,” said NMCC President Tim Crowley. “Matt can light up a room, and also relate on a personal level. We think that’s a good match for our students, many of whom are non-traditional and need that direct engagement. We’re thrilled to have him on board and are excited about what’s to come.”

Grillo will begin work at NMCC this July. For more information about the College, programs offered or employment opportunities, please visit nmcc.edu.