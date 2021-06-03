BUCKSPORT — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered twice a week by Bucksport Regional Health Center, 110 Broadway. The clinics are Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone, including non-Maine residents, age 18-plus is welcome to attend a clinic. Medical providers are on site during the clinics.

Appointments are available by visiting bucksportrhc.org, or calling 207-469-7371, and pressing 6 then 2 for the COVID line. Walk-ins are also welcome. Offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last. People may choose their vaccine at the time of their visit.