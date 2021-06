BREWER — The Brewer Garden & Bird Club will hold a Plant Sale Saturday, June 5 at 199 Wilson Street (Historical Society Museum which is across the street from Gold Star Cleaners.) from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come buy plants from club members’ gardens starting at only $1, home make painted rocks and plant pots, coffee and donuts and Spencers Ice Cream!

