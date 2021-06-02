SOFTBALL
Presque Isle 11, Caribou 8
At Presque Isle, Wednesday
Presque Isle (4-12) top hitters: Kiley Howlett home run, single, 3 RBI; Macie Bartley 3 singles, Myah Brandon double, triple; Hattie Bubar single, double; Jocelyn Gagnon single, double; Abby Johnston 2 singles; Caribou (2-14) top hitters: Hannah Bouchard home run, single; Brooke Moir 2 doubles, single; Emma Butler 2 doubles
Caribou 070 001 0 — 8 12 2
Presque Isle 103 205 x — 11 15 5
Bangor 7 Hampden 5
At Hampden, Tuesday
Bangor (6-9) top hitters: Taylor Coombs single, double, home run, 2 RBI; Emma Streams double, home run, 2 RBI; winning pitcher: Lane Barron 12 strikeouts, 4 walks; Hampden Academy (7-8) top hitters: Cam Neal triple, single, 2 RBI; pitchers: Sarah Economy 1 2/3 innings, 1 strikeout, 1 walk, 6 hits; Danielle Masterson 5 strikeouts, 2 walks, 3 hits; Charlee Chute 2 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 hit
Bangor 031 300 0 — 7 10 3
Hampden 004 000 1 — 5 7 5
Barron and Streams; Economy, Masterson (3), Chute (6) and Wellman
BASEBALL
Bucksport 1, Washington Acad. 0
At Bucksport, Tuesday
Bucksport (14-2) top hitters: Gavyn Holyoke 3 singles, Jake Guty double, Jordan Malenfant, Brandon Elden, Cam Lawrence one single apiece; winning pitcher: Jake Guty, 8-inning, 1-hit shutout, 11 strikeouts; Washington Academy (10-5) top hitters: Tristan Hicks single; pitchers: Cecil Gray, 7 shutout innings, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks; Bryan Dennison
WA 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Bucksport 000 000 01 — 1 7 3
Guty and Stanley; Gray, Dennison (8) and Emery
Penquis 6, Schenck 3
At East Millinocket, Wednesday
Penquis top hitters: Alvin Robshaw single, run, RBI; Brady Goulette single, 2 runs, RBI; Grady Atkinson 2 singles, Zak Mills 2-run single; winning pitcher: Brady Goulette 7 strikeouts; Schenck top hitters: Isaac Adams RBI single, Kole Giberson single, Ryan Ingalls single
Central 5, Mattanawcook 4
At Lincoln, Wednesday
Central top hitters: Bryce Burns triple, 2 RBI; Benjamin Speed RBI single; Mattanawcook Academy top hitters: Griffin House double, 2 RBI; Isaac Hainer 2 singles, RBI
Batteries: Ferrie, Bryant (7) and Speed; Sutherland, Hainer (5) and Hainer, Sutherland (5)