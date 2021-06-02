Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Inform the public and protect democracy

I would like to request that Maine’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate educate Bangor Daily News readers, and all Mainers, in detail and on an on-going basis in the future, about their efforts on our behalf to counteract threats to our democracy.

Our congressional delegation currently has two Democrats, a Republican and an independent. All have a continuing responsibility to help the public obtain, preserve and understand the evidence on any threats to the electoral process. Now is the time to preserve time-sensitive evidence about the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.





We need our entire delegation to evaluate this evidence and other security issues based on accurate and complete information. We need each member of our delegation to help us understand his or her perspective on the facts and the implications for future elections and representative government.

Please let them know that people are counting on them to continue to work across party lines to inform the public and to ensure that we will have a healthy democracy in the years to come.

Mary Kellogg

Hampden

Fix our landfill laws

Because of a loophole in Maine’s solid waste laws, our beautiful state has become the dumping ground for large amounts of out-of-state construction and demolition debris. This is unfair, unjust and unhealthy for Maine people.

A recent letter to the editor in the BDN from an employee at Casella, the corporate waste company that’s making a profit off this often toxic waste, neglected to mention several facts that are motivating Mainers, the Penobscot Nation and our organization to urge legislators to close this loophole. At least 30 percent of the waste going to the state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill is coming from out-of-state; most of it is from Massachusetts where they have banned this type of waste.

In 2019, that amounted to over 212,000 tons. That is the equivalent of more than a dozen 40-ton tractor trailer trucks dumping waste into Juniper Ridge every single day of the year. Maine has literally become a dumping ground for other states’ waste so Casella can make a profit, and that’s not fair.

Even with an expansion, Juniper Ridge Landfill has very limited space and it was acquired by the state to be used for Maine’s waste. The Maine people and Penobscot Nation that live near Juniper Ridge have serious concerns about how this practice affects their health and well being. Lawmakers need to fix our landfill laws with LD 1639 so that the companies exploiting this loophole at the expense of Maine people have to play by the same rules as everyone else.

Bill Lippincott

Chair

Don’t Waste ME

Hampden

Enough is enough

It’s time for the silent majority of this country’s citizens, no matter what party, to be silent no more. After six months of whining and intimidation, no evidence of massive voter fraud has appeared. So it is now time for former President Donald Trump and his talking heads to stop it. We have a lot of work to do to recover from the last four years-plus, and the pandemic. If they want to be part of the solution, fine. If not, get out. We don’t want or need you.

For the rank and file congressional members, if they want enough support to get re-elected, it is about time they acted like Rep. Liz Cheney and tell Trump that they are patriotic Americans and support the Constitution and not an egomaniac.

If members of Congress are still afraid of his supporters, just think of how many he has already thrown under the bus. Not many are left.

Larry Dawson

Bangor