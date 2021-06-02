A nearly century-old Portland building could soon see a facelift after developers submitted plans to create a luxury hotel and rooftop bar.

Developer Chris Rhoades of T.T. Maine Venture LLC wants to convert the 14-story Times & Temperature Building on Congress Street in downtown Portland into a 186 room hotel, with a three-season rooftop bar, meeting and banquet spaces, retail shops and a restaurant, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The project aims to kick off construction by fall and complete by 2023 — the building’s 100th anniversary — Rhoades told the Press Herald.





The building is more of a complex, according to Deb Andrews, the city’s historic preservation manager, comprising four buildings that encompass the Chapman Building at 477 Congress St., the Preble House Building at 481 Congress St, 10-20 Preble St. and the former B. F. Keith

Theater at 22 Preble St.

The hotel will be confined to the top two floors, Rhoades told the paper.

The project aims to restore historic finishes throughout the complex and developers have been working with historic preservation consultants as well as the Maine Historical Society during the drafting stages, according to Andrews.

The city’s Historic Preservation Board will review and discuss the plans submitted so far at its meeting Wednesday night.

In a memo to the board, Andrews stated that much of the board’s conversation will likely be about the two-story rooftop addition, the proposed entrance canopy and new signage.

As part of the development, developers and designers are seeking to use a federal program that “encouraged private sector investment” in historic buildings, according to a May 24 letter from the architect on the project.

One of the most iconic locations in the Portland skyline, it boasts a sign atop the building, displaying the time and temperature and it’s unclear how the sign will be refurbished, Andrews said in the May 28 memo.

As the city’s Historic Preservation Board mulls the plans, the city is also reviewing if a zoning amendment will be needed for the project.