BANGOR — As an increasing number of community members get vaccinated for COVID-19 across the state, and rates of infection begin to decrease, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is adjusting its visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 2.

Most patients will continue to be permitted one visitor per day. Visitors must be 18-plus, in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms and pass the screening at our the main entrance. Visitors are asked to limit movement in the facility, remain masked at all times, and may not eat or drink in the patient’s room.

There are times when having a visitor or family member present beyond standard visiting hours is crucial, and some exceptions in place include labor and delivery, pediatric patients, surgical/procedural patients, end-of-life and trauma.





Although masking mandates have been lifted in many areas across the state, to keep everyone safe, Northern Light Health continues to require masking within our facilities.

As COVID-19 cases change in our community, the Medical Center will continue to make adjustments to its policies to ensure everyone’s safety.