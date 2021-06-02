University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a new series of monthly webinars about preserving Maine foods beginning with one scheduled for noon to12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

“Preserving the Maine Harvest” begins with a session about drying, or dehydrating, food as a preservation method. Webinars to follow will focus on boiling water bath canning, pressure canning, fermenting and more. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this series that continues through the fall.Registration is required; a $5 fee per session is optional.

Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.