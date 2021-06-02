HAMPDEN — On Monday, May 24 Range Chapman was the third generation member of the Chapman family to be commissioned into the U.S Navy.

Chapman received his Ensign bars from his grandfather, longtime Hampden resident John Chapman. These are the same Ensign bars John received as a new Ensign in 1952. Range’s father David received these same bars when he was commissioned in 1983.

The ceremony took place overlooking the Penobscot River on Canoe Club Road in Hampden where David grew up, and where John has lived for 60 years.





Range Chapman is the third generation of his family to be commissioned into the U.S. Navy. He joins his father David and grandfather David. Courtesy photo

Range graduated from Texas Maritime Academy of Texas A&M University, Galveston on May 15 at the age of 20 years 12 days. During his years at the Academy he served as company commander as well as the deputy cruise commander.

Grandfather John graduated Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island during the Korean War. Father David graduated from California Maritime Academy and served in the first Gulf War. Let’s hope the newest Ensign Chapman serves in a time of peace.

At noon the ceremony began with the raising of the American flag and by ringing a ship’s bell. Father and grandfather pinned on the Ensign bars. The ceremony ended with cheers by all.

Ensign Chapman will serve in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a strategic sealift officer and begin his merchant career joining his ship in Port Fourchon, Louisiana to carry LNG to offshore rigs and refuel larger ships at sea.