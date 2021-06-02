Armory Trail connects the Greenbelt Walkway to Hinckley Park

SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland Land Trust, in partnership with the City of South Portland, will celebrate National Trails Day with the grand opening of the new Armory Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Armory Trail. The trail head is located directly behind the old Armory building (now the Rusty Lantern Market/ Irving) at 682 Broadway.

Speakers at the ceremony will include South Portland Mayor Misha Pride and SPLT Board President Richard Rottkov. Following a brief ceremony, the public will be invited to take an inaugural walk on the trail.





“We are thrilled to partner with South Portland to open a new trail on National Trails Day,” noted Rottkov. “Part of the land trust’s mission is to connect neighborhoods in the City and, with the opening of the Armory Trail, people can now easily access Hinckley Park from the Greenbelt Walkway.”

The 0.3 mile connector trail traverses open meadows with an abundance of trees and shrubbery that have become a haven for birds and other wildlife. The land is owned by Central Maine Power, which granted the city a license agreement for creation of the trail. “This new trail is an important link between Hinckley Park and the Greenbelt,” noted Joshua Reny, South Portland assistant city manager and member of the Trails Advisory Group, a joint City-SPLT committee. “The city remains committed to continue growing its trail network in partnership with the Land Trust and others. We’re very thankful to CMP for granting this public access for the benefit of all South Portland residents.”

National Trails Day is an annual event hosted by the American Hiking Society, which celebrates not only national scenic and historic trails, but all trails on public lands. South Portland Land Trust celebrates the annual recognition day each year with an event for the community.