BANGOR – Maine Discovery Museum will be opening up for summer camps in July and August. This summer camp is being offered to our friends ages 5-10 and will run Monday to Friday from July 6 to Aug. 27 with different themes each week plus two bonus weeks for children ages 8-12 when Maine Discovery Museum summer camp goes off the beaten path and into nature! Partnering with Fields Pond Audobon and Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, our off-site sessions begin Aug. 2-13.

“We are so excited we can discover, learn, and play together again! It’s been more than a year since we’ve welcomed our friends to play and learn at our museum and we’ve been missing you dearly! We invite our old, and new little friends to join us and sign up for our amazing, fun summer camps that STEM the summer (and Zoom!) brain drain with extraordinary science labs, mind-blowing experiments, creative building activities, colorful art, reconnecting with our live animals, and finally, lots of play in the museum! Can’t wait to see you!,” said Trudi Plummer, education director

Complete summer camp program descriptions, tuition, and online registration available on https://www.mainediscoverymuseum.org/activities-and-programs/camps/summer-camps.





All museum staff will be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to the start of camp.

Before completely reopening to the general public (date to be determined), we will be completing important safety updates to our HVAC/infrastructure and exhibits and leave more time for more children and families to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Since the primary demographic of our visitors cannot yet get vaccinated (ages 2-12) we are taking all of the safety precautions we can as we re-open our camps and continue to make important upgrades to our building systems and exhibits. We are glad to offer in-person camps and expand our Discovery Kits as we keep the safety of our young visitors at the forefront of our mission,” said Niles Parker, executive director.

“Re-opening the Maine Discovery Museum has been on our minds every day since March 16, 2020. We miss the sounds of children playing and our community coming together. We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we rethink our many tactile exhibits. Our staff has shown incredible grit and resilience, not skipping a beat in providing hands-on learning opportunities for the children and families of Maine. We are honored to be a part of this community and we cannot wait to reopen our doors. We appreciate everyone’s continued support. If you are able to make a contribution to help us recover and reopen please visit mainediscoverymuseum.org and click donate. No amount is too small, we truly cannot do this without you,” said Autumn Allen, director of museum services

If you can’t make camp this year you can still bring a bit of Maine Discovery Museum programming to you with S.T.E.A.M.-based Discovery Kits and Birthday Discovery Kits – with new kits out each month. Available for purchase at http://www.discoverykits.org.