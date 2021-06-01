This story will be updated.

Alfie Michaud, who has been an assistant coach and has worked with the goaltenders for the University of Maine men’s hockey program since the 2016-17 season, will remain as an assistant under new head coach Ben Barr.

Barr replaced the late Red Gendron, who died on April 9 while playing golf at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.





Ben Guite, who was serving as the interim head coach after being the associate head coach and assistant under Gendron for all eight seasons, will not be retained.

Alfie Michaud. Credit: Contributed

“We are fortunate to keep Alfie on staff,” Barr said. “His passion for the program is unmatched and his track record for recruiting and developing goaltenders is second to none. Alfie is well respected in all circles of the hockey world and will be a crucial piece of the development of our current roster and recruiting future student-athletes to wear the Black Bear uniform.”

The 44-year-old Michaud, a native of Selkirk, Manitoba, was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 1999 when his goaltending led UMaine to its second NCAA championship. He began his stint on the UMaine coaching staff as a volunteer assistant goaltending coach.

He was promoted to a full-time assistant in 2017. For the past four seasons, Michaud has mentored and developed Maine’s goaltenders along with directing all aspects of Maine’s penalty killing unit.

“Coaching at Maine is an honor, and I am grateful to continue,” Michaud said. “We will work diligently to help our players each and every day with the intent that they experience what I did as a student-athlete at UMaine. We received a first class education while competing for championships. This will be the hope and goal every day.”