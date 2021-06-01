A historic Maine home that has been converted into a museum suffered extensive structural damage when a car crashed through an outside wall.

The car struck the Emerson-Wilcox House in York at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Old York Historical Society Executive Director Joel Lefever said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

No one was hurt.





“Over the next several days and weeks we will work to evaluate the structural integrity of the building, and move collection objects to safety,” he wrote. “Together with the Elizabeth Bishop Perkins Trust, which owns the house, Old York will evaluate next steps towards restoration and repair.”

Because the house was not scheduled to open to the public this season, nothing was on display in the room where the car entered, he said.

The more than 250-year-old building, expanded over the centuries, has been used as a general store, tavern, tailor shop, post office and home, according to the society.

It has 15 rooms, including 10 period rooms from 1750 to 1850.