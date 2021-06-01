BELFAST — For the past two decades, Waldo County Technical Center has been honoring its highest achieving students by inducting them into the National Technical Honor Society. Because of COVID restrictions, the induction ceremony has looked a little (OK, a lot) different in the last two years. Staff and students and their families were not allowed to gather inside in a large group setting, but the tech center staff felt that the NTHS students should still be honored despite the pandemic.

Each NTHS inductee was given a private induction ceremony either at WCTC or in the dooryard of their home, complete with the presentation of a silver stole, a tassel and a lantern symbolizing the light of knowledge. Students recited the NTHS pledge while being witnessed by their family, their WCTC instructor, the school’s Director Kevin A. Michaud and the Student Services Coordinator and NTHS Advisor Bonnie Kein.

Students considered for National Technical Honor Society must be juniors or seniors currently enrolled at WCTC with a 93 grade point average at the tech center and an 85 average or better from their partner school. They must have exemplary attendance and have no disciplinary referrals from either school. They must exhibit the seven attributes valued by NTHS: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.





Students from all of Waldo County’s high schools were inducted this spring. From Belfast Area High School: Hailey Libby, Chloe Staples, Helena Staples. From Maine Ocean School: Thomas Bradley, Heron Wagner. From Mount View High School: Eric Braley, Riley Cox, Nicholas Finley, Macy Fowler, Desmond Gonzalez, Lacey Haight, Gabriella Hanks, Emma McPherson, Allen Miller, Brady Moulton, Brayden Rossignol, Maddison Santana. From Searsport District High School: Kimberly Hall. Homeschool: Meagen DeMerchant, Daniel Littlefield, Abraham Richard.

Returning members are: Savana Blood (Belfast), Daisy Bradney (BCOPE) and Cooper Grierson (Mount View).