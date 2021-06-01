University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer its hands-on virtual summer learning series June 14 to Aug. 20 with over 50 workshops open to all youth ages 5–18.

“UMaine Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series,” to be offered in two parts, includes learning tracks in arts and crafts, food and nutrition, STEM, marine science and aquaculture, animal science and agriculture and teen leadership. The series opens with a magic show featuring Maine 4-H alumnus and family-friendly entertainer Conrad Cologne.

In addition, this year’s 4-H@UMaine experience for teens will now be offered as one of the learning tracks. These online workshops will highlight University of Maine programs and opportunities and will be provided by UMaine faculty, staff and students.



The series is free; registration is required. Registration is open for part one and July 6 for part two. Offline projects that can be completed at home also will be available. Register and find more information on the Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/4-h-summer-learning/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd at 207-581-3877 or jessica.brainerd@maine.edu.