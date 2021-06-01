ELLSWORTH — The annual celebration of downtown Ellsworth eateries, known as Taste of Ellsworth, will be held digitally this June. With sponsorship support from Machias Savings Bank the Heart of Ellsworth has teamed up with new-to-Ellsworth residents and local foodies, Wayne and Jemily Ayers-Creech to highlight six downtown destinations. Airline Brewing Company, Finns, Flexit, Fogtown, Provender and Serendib signed on to join the COVID-19 safe celebration and each will be the focus of a video produced by the foodie duo.

In April, Wayne and Jemily hit Main Street, video camera in hand, to interview each participating eatery owner on location. Owners shared the story behind their establishment, their passion for food and how their path led them to downtown Ellsworth. At the end of each interview Wayne and Jemily order take-out, return to their in-house studio and break bread together. Tasting each dish on camera, Wayne and Jemily offer a review and encouragement to eat local and support downtown eateries.

The community is encouraged to follow along during the month of June. Each week a new video will be released on the Heart of Ellsworth YouTube, Instagram and Facebook platforms.