ELLSWORTH — Washington County residents who have completed post-secondary education within the last five years and are building a professional and personal life in Washington County are eligible to apply for student loan repayment awards of up to $5,000 from the Gracie Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. In exchange, recipients participate in volunteer activities while working in their preferred field.

The deadline for applications is July 15. Complete guidelines and application form are available through the Maine Community Foundation and the Sunrise County Economic Council, which jointly administer the Gracie Fund. Visit http://www.mainecf.org or http://www.sunrisecounty.org, or call 877-700-6800 (toll-free) for information. If you have further questions, please contact MaineCF Scholarship Funds Manager Liz Fickett at lfickett@mainecf.org.

“The Gracie Fund was started by an anonymous donor who wanted to make it easier for those who love Washington County to begin their careers there,” says Fickett. “We look forward to helping a new round of Gracie recipients develop professional and personal roots in the area.”

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.