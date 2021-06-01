BANGOR — The City of Bangor and Community Health & Counseling Services are excited to announce the launch of a new grant funded initiative, supporting individuals who have overdosed or are at risk of overdosing.

Part of the statewide OPTIONS Program (https://knowyouroptions.me/), The Penobscot County Overdose Response Team includes a substance use disorder counselor, peer recovery coaches and a first responder. The team focuses on connecting with individuals within 72 hours of a non-fatal overdose, providing support, connection and referral to resources. Team members will travel around the city and state, meeting individuals where they are at, and providing the type of support requested by the individual.

The Penobscot County Overdose Response Team is collaborating with Bangor Area Recovery Network, Together Place Peer-Run Center and Health Equity Alliance of Maine, to ensure both harm reduction resources and peer recovery supports are available to all individuals.



Within the City of Bangor, the team is working with Bangor Police Department first responders. In other parts of Penobscot County, the team will work with police, fire and rescue departments as well as community collaborations. In addition, The Team is connected with area treatment, social service and healthcare organizations, to ensure successful referral for individuals. Support for affected others, including family and friends, is also available.



Anyone interested in reaching The Penobscot County Overdose Response Team to access resources should contact Adam Perkins, CHCS, at 207-659-1857; aperkins@chcs-me.org.



For more information about the team, contact coordinator Sara M. Yasner at Bangor Public Health at 207-992-4462 or sara.yasner@bangormaine.gov.