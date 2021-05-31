NASHUA, New Hampshire — A black bear out for a stroll managed to trek from Barre, Massachusetts, to Nashua, New Hampshire, in just 10 days, officials said.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife tagged the bear on May 17 and released it in the Worcester County town, MassLive reported.

The bear opted not to stick around, however, and instead launched a 50-mile journey before winding up in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Nashua police discovered the bear in a congested area of Nashua on Bridge Street and contacted officials from the Fish and Game Department for help.

A biologist from the department chemically immobilized the animal.

The bear was taken from Nashua to a wildlife management area in central New Hampshire, officials said.