FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of Vermont Extension will offer a weekly four-part business management class for maple syrup producers online from 7–8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 8–29.

“Is My Maple Business Profitable? Finances for Maple Producers” is designed to provide financial management education for maple business owners and the skills to understand their operational cost of production and profitability.

The fee is $20; class size is limited to 25 participants. Register and find more information on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.