CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, announces that tickets to its much-anticipated Labor Day weekend show by American folk rock legend Tom Rush are now on sale. Tickets for the comfortably spaced show will be $48 in advance, $58 day-of-show, at www.camdenoperahouse.com.

An Evening with Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa, is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Rush is a gifted musician and performer whose distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. Rush helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists.

In coming weeks, the opera house is looking forward to welcoming more people to enjoy live music in the downtown Victorian gem. The popular SoundCheck series of hour-long, comfortably spaced concerts most Fridays continues into the fall, restarting June 11 with Anni Clark. On July 23, regional comedian Juston McKinney returns for a larger show.

An Evening with Tom Rush is sponsored by Lord Camden Inn and 40 Paper. For more information on all upcoming performances, visit the website or call 207-236-7963.