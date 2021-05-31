Save the date for a Treasures, Trash, Crafts and Bake Sale on the Sears Island causeway on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendor space is available for $15, paid in advance. Each spot will be 15 feet wide, with six feet between spaces. Vendors must bring their own table, and will be responsible for cleaning their own area and removing any unsold merchandise. No pet or gun sales will be permitted. A rain date for this event has been scheduled for July 25. Friends of Sears Island will also have a booth at the event, and is accepting donations of items in good condition to sell. If you are interested in reserving a space or donating items to FOSI to sell, please contact Bill Kulbe at coffeesales@roadrunner.com.

FOSI will also have maps and information about new trails on hand to help you learn more about Sears Island, and new boxes of holiday cards with photos of Sears Island will be available for purchase. Sales from holiday cards, vendor fees, and donations of items to FOSI’s yard sale booth will all support the organization’s conservation work and educational programming.



For more information about Sears Island and FOSI, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.