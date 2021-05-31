ORONO — During the pandemic, many Mainers turned to biking to enjoy the outdoors. With interest in cycling on the rise, the demand for bikes has resulted in limited bike inventory in stores. If you or someone in your family are looking for a bike, check out the used bike sale sponsored by the Orono Old-Town Kiwanis Club.

“We hope that local families will benefit from our event”, says Mary Skaggs, president of the Orono Old Town club. “Our club is dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects. We saw this as an opportunity to meet a need in the community with bikes that had been donated for our annual auction. We wanted to make the bikes available by the start of the summer, so we will offer a used bike sale on Saturday, June 12th from 9 a.m. – noon.”

From mountain bikes to road bikes and from kids to adults – we have bikes for all ages. Stop by to see if we have something that you are looking for. The used bike sale will take place at 168 Forest Avenue, Orono. For more information, contact Brenda Stevenson at 207-807-4772.