ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace has named Rachel Bousquet as executive director of KidsPeace’s operations in Maine. Bousquet succeeds Ken Olson, who is retiring June 4.

Bousquet has been with KidsPeace since 2015, and has been serving as director of KidsPeace Maine residential and education programs since 2019. Prior coming to KidsPeace, she was a teacher and then transferred into administration as a public school principal; demonstrating her commitment to advancement, she earned her Maine Superintendent’s licensure in 2019. Bousquet is active on several committees and recently was named vice president of the Child & Family Provider Network in Maine.

In her new role of executive director of KidsPeace New England, Bousquet will continue to oversee all aspects of the residential and educational programs in Maine, and will take on leadership of KidsPeace’s government affairs activities as well as the organization’s quality and safety initiatives.





“I am honored to support KidsPeace’s mission alongside many dedicated professionals in continuing to serve children and families of Maine,” Bousquet said.

She will continue to be based at the KidsPeace Graham Lake Campus in Ellsworth.

Since 1882, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.

