University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a hands-on program for youth ages nine–18 interested in learning more about dogs from 8:30 a.m to noon on Saturday, June 12 at the University of Maine’s J. Franklin Witter Teaching and Research Center, 160 University Farm Road in Old Town.

The Spring 2021 Maine 4-H Dog Clinic will offer participants activities related to dog health and nutrition, showmanship, possible careers relating to dogs, and more. Youth do not need to have a dog or be enrolled in 4-H to participate. UMaine Extension 4-H dog animal science committee members will host the clinic.

The clinic is free; registration is required by June 3. Register on the Maine 4-H Dog Clinic webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sheila Norman at 207-942-7396 or sheila.norman@maine.edu.