Sidewalk specials include music, dance and community art

WISCASSET – Goodbye Walk Around Wiscasset 2020 and hello Wiscasset Art Walk 2021! This summertime celebration of art, music, performance and community, entering its ninth year, returns in full force with the participation of Village galleries, shops and restaurants. The Village becomes a festival with sidewalk activities, community art projects, and special features.

Those ubiquitous orange barrels of 2019, indicators of the multi-year MDOT construction project –- GONE! The restrictions on being together outdoors – GONE! Instead, the new, extra wide sidewalks in Wiscasset Village will host performances by Downeast Brass Quintet and Dancemaineia’s hip hop dancers. Hands-on art projects will invite visitors to dip into color, and a pop-up sidewalk bistro will welcome visitors carrying their ‘picnics-to-go’ from Village restaurants.





The Village’s open doors and these special features promise to make each Wiscasset Art Walk evening a joyous one. Any state mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries. So please bring a mask.

In 2021, Wiscasset Art Walks are held on these last Thursdays: June 24, July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Participant sites are marked with colorful streamers, touring maps are available throughout the Village, and there’s plenty of free parking.

Lead Sponsors for Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 are Donna and Frank Barnako. Major Sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carriage House Gardens, Cod Cove Inn, Fogg Art Restoration, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Peter Eaton Antiques, Red’s Eats, Sarah’s Café, and Tim Dunham Realty. For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, www.wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.