NEW GLOUCESTER — Two people were unharmed following a fiery crash Friday night in New Gloucester.

The driver of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was speeding on Swamp Road around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and rolled the car over an embankment, police said.

The car stopped against some trees and caught fire, but the driver and a male passenger were able to escape with no injuries, police said.