Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 122 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
An iconic Portland diner will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next Wednesday and Thursday. Diner owner Becky Rand will give a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate to everyone who gets vaccinated.
Salmon overtakes lobster as the nation’s most valuable catch
In Maine, though, lobster still tops the charts, with no serious rivals.
Students remember veterans who ‘died for our freedom’ by placing flags in Belfast cemetery
It was their first class field trip for the Ames Elementary School fourth-graders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the 29 students were on a mission — to put the flags on the graves of the people who had served in the armed forces. But they were also there to learn why this particular task matters so much.
Maine prisoner who killed cellmate in 2018 to be sentenced next week
Zachary Titus, 36, killed his cellmate at the Bolduc Correctional Center in 2018 following a fight over cigarettes.
Portland wants to launch its own bike share program by next summer
Bike share programs have gained in popularity over the last decade as a way to ease traffic congestion and fight pollution.
The Lost Kitchen raises more than $325,000 for local hunger relief organization
The windfall came thanks to Erin French of The Lost Kitchen, who used her creative reservation system to encourage donations to the nonprofit organization.
2nd Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol
Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, is accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a riot protesting the election of Joe Biden.
PLUS: After delays, Republicans are poised to block bipartisan Capitol riot probe
Federal court rules in favor of Ellsworth hospital employee fired for writing letter to newspaper
In its decision issued Wednesday, the federal First Circuit appeals court upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital violated federal labor laws when it fired Karen Jo Young for writing a letter to the editor at the Ellsworth American in support of nurses and physicians at the hospital.
This tip can help you get better at finding and identifying wildlife
There’s no better way to learn about wildlife than going out with someone who has more experience than you.
In other Maine news …
Driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before Augusta crash that killed women and child
Eastport IGA customers are at risk of contracting hepatitis A
3 killed in Lewiston collision have been identified
24-year-old woman killed in St. Albans crash
Fort Kent woman killed in head-on crash
Committee votes down bill to scrap qualified immunity for Maine cops
Hancock County DA won’t retry former teacher whose sexual assault conviction was thrown out
Home plate umpires to remain in distanced positions through high school playoffs