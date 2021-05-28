Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 122 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

An iconic Portland diner will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next Wednesday and Thursday. Diner owner Becky Rand will give a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate to everyone who gets vaccinated.





A lobster boat pulls away from a Portland wharf, headed for the harbor on May 24, 2021. According to the latest national numbers, salmon has outpaced lobster for the highest-grossing wild-caught domestic fishery. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

In Maine, though, lobster still tops the charts, with no serious rivals.

Shannon Campbell gets instruction from Belfast VFW Commander Anthony Kimble on how to place a flag on a veteran’s gravestone at Grove Cemetery in Belfast. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

It was their first class field trip for the Ames Elementary School fourth-graders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the 29 students were on a mission — to put the flags on the graves of the people who had served in the armed forces. But they were also there to learn why this particular task matters so much.

The Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren that houses low-risk inmates for five years or less. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Zachary Titus, 36, killed his cellmate at the Bolduc Correctional Center in 2018 following a fight over cigarettes.

In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, two dockless LimeBikes share the sidewalk with others from Washington, D.C.’s docked share program called Capital Bikeshare in Washington. The city of Portland put out a call for bike share design companies this week and hopes to launch a bike share program of its own by June 2022. Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Bike share programs have gained in popularity over the last decade as a way to ease traffic congestion and fight pollution.

A Waldo County Bounty volunteer with an armful of fresh greens. Credit: Courtesy of Waldo County Bounty

The windfall came thanks to Erin French of The Lost Kitchen, who used her creative reservation system to encourage donations to the nonprofit organization.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix of Gorham is seen using his phone in this screenshot from USCP CCTV inside the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, is accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a riot protesting the election of Joe Biden.

PLUS: After delays, Republicans are poised to block bipartisan Capitol riot probe

Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

In its decision issued Wednesday, the federal First Circuit appeals court upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital violated federal labor laws when it fired Karen Jo Young for writing a letter to the editor at the Ellsworth American in support of nurses and physicians at the hospital.

A scarlet tanager sings while high in the trees on Monday at Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden.

There’s no better way to learn about wildlife than going out with someone who has more experience than you.

In other Maine news …

Driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before Augusta crash that killed women and child

Eastport IGA customers are at risk of contracting hepatitis A

3 killed in Lewiston collision have been identified

24-year-old woman killed in St. Albans crash

Fort Kent woman killed in head-on crash

Committee votes down bill to scrap qualified immunity for Maine cops

Hancock County DA won’t retry former teacher whose sexual assault conviction was thrown out

Home plate umpires to remain in distanced positions through high school playoffs