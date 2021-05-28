Jonathan Henry, University of Maine at Augusta vice president of enrollment management and marketing, received the Martin Gallant Distinguished Counseling Professional Award from the Maine Counseling Association recognizing his distinguished career in the field. Jeremy Bouford, UMA coordinator of recruitment and outgoing president of MeCA, presented Henry the award at the organization’s annual meeting this May.

“It was my distinct pleasure to present this award to Jon Henry not only on behalf of the Maine Counseling Association but also as a trusted and valued colleague,” said Bouford.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Maine Counseling Association,” stated Henry. “Over 36 years in the admissions counseling and enrollment profession, I recognize now more than ever the role that having a counseling background has played in helping me succeed in my work with students, and helping to administer a university.”





Henry has worked in college admissions counseling and enrollment management for 36 years, the last 22 in Maine. He started his career at his alma mater, University of Vermont, in 1985 as an admissions counselor. He has served as director of admissions at Johnson State College (now Northern Vermont University); director of admissions at The University of Maine; vice president of enrollment at Husson University; and dean and vice president of enrollment management and marketing at UMA.

“Marty” Gallant was a long-serving school counselor in Caribou, who was actively involved with and dedicated to the Maine Counseling Association and the profession of school counseling. MeCA established this award to honor him upon his retirement in 2016.

MeCA members work in a variety of settings across the profession including K-12 schools, colleges and universities, community-based agencies, clinical facilities and private practice.