Healthy Acadia is thrilled to partner with Maine Youth Action Network as a Gateway for Opportunity 2021 host site. Gateway to Opportunity connects youth ages 16 and older with meaningful, fun, work-based projects at nonprofits, local government, or business agencies during the summer months. G2O is a six-week, work-based learning program that helps youth gain critical career readiness skills and competencies. Healthy Acadia is one of just four Maine organizations serving as a G20 host site this summer.

Working in a small team, youth participating in G20 will design and lead a local community-based project that centers young people’s voices and expertise and enhance the work of the local organization hosting the project. Team members will earn $12.15 per hour and must commit to working 20 hours per week – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday – beginning July 6 and continuing through Aug. 18.

The Gateway for Opportunity project hosted through Healthy Acadia is recruiting up to five youth ages 16 and older to serve as team members. One college student or recent graduate is also needed to serve as team leader for the project. The team will support the visioning, designing, implementing, and debriefing of Healthy Acadia’s annual Downeast Teen Leadership Camp in Machias.





DownEast Teen Leadership Camp is an annual, five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7-9. The program aims to help teens build strong social, communication, and leadership skills, support emotional resiliency, and empower them to steer clear of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs. The program offers an incredibly impactful experience and an opportunity for youth to build long-lasting relationships with peers and to connect with their communities as a whole. Many campers attend in multiple years and return as staff as high school and college students. For more information about DownEast Teen Leadership Camp, contact Sara McConnell at Sara@HealthyAcadia.org.

Interested students should apply as early as possible for this unique and competitive opportunity. Youth interested in applying to the Gateway for Opportunity program may do so online at bit.ly/2QyKdNb. Team Leader applications are available at bit.ly/3uSsG1a.

For questions or more information about the program or application, please call or email Alastair Lawson at alastair.lawson@opportunityalliance.org or 207-462-6621.

Based out of The Opportunity Alliance in Portland, Maine, Maine Youth Action Network is a statewide network of committed adults and passionate young people who believe in the transformative power of youth leadership. MYAN works together with partners in communities throughout Maine to foster the healthy development of youth and create a thriving network of engaged leaders. Learn more at www.myan.org.



Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.