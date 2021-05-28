Good Samaritan Agency Play Outside Tournament and Fundraiser!

Good Samaritan Agency has a 119 history of successfully delivering services to Central, Northern and Downeast Maine. Support of this event will benefit the lives of many young women and families we serve. We count on fundraising events to support our work on behalf of women, children, and families.

We are looking for mini-golf and cornhole teams to play at the event! More information and sign up on the Events Page at GoodSamaritanBangor.org.