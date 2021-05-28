MACHIAS –The BikeMaine Weekend, a truncated version of the weeklong BikeMaine event, has opened an additional 150 registrations for the Sept. 11-12 ride, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) announced.

The initial 100 slots were filled less than 24 hours after registration opened on May 14. Relaxing pandemic restrictions in the state led to the addition of 150 more spots.

“We started a waitlist the day after registration opened, and all those folks have already been offered a spot on the ride,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) Ride Director Will Elting. “The additional spots are now open to the public.”





Unlike the usual BikeMaine structure, which has riders spending the night in a different city or town nearly every night, the BikeMaine Weekend will be exclusively based out of Machias. Participants can choose between one-day ($75) and two-day ($140) registrations, as well as 10-mile, 35-mile, 65-mile and 75-mile options, in order to better serve riders of all skill abilities.

In addition to the scenic, curated routes showcasing the very best of the Downeast region, the event also offers access to the BikeMaine Village and local information, socially distanced afternoon activities and a chance to see the BCM’s advocacy and education programming in action. The non-profit says it will showcase an “Imagine People Here” infrastructure installation as well as a bicycle rodeo for kids.

Registration is available via bikemaine.org/the-bikemaine-weekend/. When all spots are filled, interested riders can email ride@bikemaine.org to be added to the waitlist.

The BCM says all of its 2021 rides and events will be held in compliance with Maine CDC guidelines, recommendations from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, as well as US Cycling’s assessment tools and event guidelines.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.