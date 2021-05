Two buildings, a car and a boat were all destroyed by a fire on Peaks Island on Thursday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Portland Fire Department cut power to Peaks Island as it worked to contain the blaze, which the Press Herald says was brought under control around 4 p.m. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

The fire at 4 Highland Ave. also started a brush fire before it was contained.

Photos from the Portland Fire Department show dark smoke billowing into the sky.