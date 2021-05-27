Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to the mid-70s from north to south, with decreasing clouds giving way to sunny throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County has died while another 162 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That marked a steep jump in new cases after two straight days when they fell below 100 for the first time in months. The statewide death now stands at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Maine Principals’ Association announced a reopening of all interscholastic activities in the state late Wednesday afternoon. That means high school sports as they existed before the COVID-19 pandemic will again be the norm this fall.
A Maine hospital is partnering with a midcoast school to get students vaccinated before summer break
For Camden-Rockport Middle School students, the start of summer break won’t be the only reason to be excited on June 21. It’s also when they will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maine isn’t planning to develop state vaccine passport system
But the state will support private businesses that want to request coronavirus vaccine verification.
AND: Yes, your employer can require a COVID-19 vaccination. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate the flu and other vaccines, and has indicated they can require COVID-19 vaccines.
Former Bull Moose employees say they were threatened by customers over COVID protocols before they were fired
Bull Moose workers at the Salem, New Hampshire, store had faced “a lot of tension” from customers about the store’s policy requiring masks, which had gone into effect weeks prior after coronavirus cases surged late last summer.
Conservative lawmakers vow to keep violating Maine State House mask rules
It promises a standoff with Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, who stripped seven members of their committee assignments and replaced them with Democrats after they were videotaped entering the building without masks on Monday.
Susan Collins ‘working very hard’ to flip GOP holdouts on imperiled riot commission
Republicans looked poised to block the legislation despite the bipartisan effort led by the Maine senator to salvage the bill and another by the mother of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who collapsed and died after the siege.
PLUS: Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block the commission, reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.
Maine lawmakers advance 1st-in-the-nation packaging bill aimed at boosting recycling
Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, has sponsored a bill that would make companies pay a fee when they sell packaged products in Maine. Those funds would then be paid out to communities to help them recycle.
Watch a hungry hummingbird drink from a watermelon in Allagash
The crown of Maine is a place where hunters can bag a giant moose, visitors photograph deer and hungry hummingbirds drink from watermelon.
UMaine ace undeterred by losses going into America East baseball tournament
University of Maine ace Nick Sinacola, who was chosen as the league’s Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday, has lost his last two starts after going 8-1.
In other Maine news …
Hampden man indicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at Bangor apartment building
Canadian border crossing in Limestone to close for construction
LaGrange man indicted for manslaughter in July crash that killed passenger
Man who threatened ‘to shoot up’ Skowhegan school and service agency pleads guilty
Families of 4 fishermen lost at sea hope for closure after discovery of Emmy Rose wreckage
Portland approves construction of Maine’s tallest building
Cady, Kiah, Patterson, Greenlaw, Snell among MPA Hall of Excellence honorees