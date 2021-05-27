WESTBROOK – Just in time for National Hunger Awareness Month, Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is launching a 30-day, $100,000 challenge beginning June 1 to raise money for Good Shepherd Food Bank, local community food pantries, and meal sites. This initiative replicates a successful fundraising drive the Campaign sponsored a year ago to help Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partner organizations meet the unprecedented demand for food.

“When we held our $100,000 Challenge in June of 2020, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “But the outpouring of support we received was incredible. In 30 days, we raised $230,000! Given that many Mainers are still struggling financially due to the ongoing pandemic, we are again challenging people to help us feed our neighbors in need.”

As part of the challenge, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to make a secure online donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Donations also can be made at local credit union branches across the state. 75% of the funds raised online during the Challenge by Maine credit unions will help support local food pantries and meal sites. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will directly benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank.





“While our goal is to raise $100,000 over the next 30 days, we hope people will open up their hearts and wallets to help us raise even more,” said Cheryl Lancaster, executive vice president of member services at the Maine Credit Union League. “Maine’s credit unions are deeply committed to combating hunger in our state year-round, but a challenge like this, especially during National Hunger Awareness month, really brings everyone together!”

The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge kicks off June 1 and runs until June 30. All donations are tax deductible and individual contributors will be listed on the Campaign’s website (with permission).

“The COVID-19 crisis has brought an acute awareness to a persistent problem that existed long before the pandemic, and as life inches closer to normal, we hope Mainers will remember that our ‘normal’ included one in five Maine kids going to bed without enough food,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “The issue of hunger needed this attention ten years ago — we need to make up for lost time and use what we’ve learned during COVID to end hunger once and for all.”

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $10.4 million, including a record-breaking $960,000 in food and cash contributions last year.