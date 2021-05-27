Verrill has been rated as a leading firm in a total of 11 categories and subcategories as evaluated by London-based Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s most respected legal research and publishing firms. Each year, Chambers conducts thousands of in-depth interviews with clients in order to assess the reputations and experience of business lawyers across the United States in various practice areas.

In addition, approximately 27 percent of attorneys from the firm, including 24 Maine-based, four Massachusetts-based and four Connecticut-based were acknowledged. In addition to the firm’s individual rankings, the firm was recognized in Connecticut for Corporate/M&A, HealthCare, and Litigation: General Commercial; in Maine for Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Energy & Natural Resources, Environment, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate; and in Massachusetts for Healthcare.

The individual attorneys recognized are:





Portland office

• Eric D. Altholz (Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Tawny L. Alvarez (Labor & Employment)

• Lisa S. Boehm (Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Robert C. Brooks (Labor & Employment)

• Juliet T. Browne (Environment)

• Anthony M. Calcagni (Real Estate)

• Roger A. Clement Jr. (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)

• James I. Cohen (Energy & Natural Resources)

• Douglas P. Currier (Labor & Employment)

• Gregory S. Fryer (Corporate/M&A)

• David L. Galgay Jr. (Real Estate)

• Martha C. Gaythwaite (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Kenneth F. Ginder (Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Mark K. Googins (Corporate/M&A)

• William S. Harwood (Energy & Natural Resources)

• Nathaniel R. Hull (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)

• Christopher Lockman (Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Suzanne E. Meeker (Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Richard G. Moon (Labor & Employment)

• James C. Palmer (Real Estate)

• A. Robert Ruesch (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Gordon R. Smith (Environment)

• Mathew Todaro (Environment)

• Karen Frink Wolf (Litigation: Medical Malpractice & Insurance)

Boston office

• Mark A. Borreliz (Healthcare)

• Michael Fee (Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations)

• Jeffrey L. Heidt (Healthcare)

• Paul W. Shaw (Healthcare)

Westport, Connecticut office

• Regina M. Flaherty (Real Estate)

• Cheryl L. Johnson (Corporate/M&A)

• Frank J. Silvestri Jr. (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Patricia D. Weitzman (Healthcare)

Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 130 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.