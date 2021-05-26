The man accused of kicking off an hours-long standoff with police in Buxton last week has turned himself in Tuesday at the York County Jail in Alfred.

On May 18, officers were called to a Dunnell Road home, where Brady Dix Sr., 44, allegedly got into a fight with his adult son and was armed with a shotgun.

Dix was on bail and authorities said having a shotgun violated his conditions of release.

After trying to contact Dix for several hours, officers went into the home only to find him gone.

Dix was charged with bail violations and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Springvale District Court.