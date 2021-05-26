MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding pleaded guilty in a separate case Wednesday to assaulting and seriously injuring his own lawyer, according to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Dale Holloway, 38, who has been acting as his own attorney, faces a sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison, according to the agreement. He had faced a trial in June for allegedly assaulting the public defender assigned to represent him while they were meeting in jail. Holloway’s sentencing was scheduled for Thursday.

Holloway agreed to plead guilty to two first-degree assault charges. In turn, a prosecutor agreed to drop two charges of second-degree assault and a charge of assault by a prisoner.





“Are you pleading guilty to the two charges because you’re guilty?” Judge Diane Nicolosi asked Holloway in court.

“Yes, your honor,” Holloway said.

Holloway was arrested and jailed after he was accused of shooting and wounding the bride and presiding bishop at a wedding in Pelham on Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Holloway was meeting with his public defender in an interview room in a jail in Manchester on Oct. 21 of that year when police said Holloway struck attorney Michael Davidow in the face, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage and memory loss.

Holloway initially had denied assaulting Davidow. He said he got a correction officer’s attention after noticing that Davidow had a nosebleed.

Davidow later sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safely operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates. The county has denied some of Davidow’s allegations and said there was insufficient evidence to support others. That case is pending.