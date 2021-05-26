Police in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson on assault charges.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is wanted in Gilford, New Hampshire, on suspicion of two counts of simple assault, the town’s police department said.

Cops said the alleged assault, dating back to 2019, involved a videographer.





Police said Manson and his representation have been aware of the charges for “some time,” but Manson has not returned to New Hampshire to face them.

Multiple women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, have said the 52-year-old rocker sexually assaulted and physically abused them. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the reported abuse.

Story by Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News.