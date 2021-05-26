SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a rail yard in San Jose and a sheriff’s spokesperson said there were multiple fatalities and injuries and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.