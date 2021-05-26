CAMDEN — After a year of limited and no-audience shows, the Camden Opera House is ready to welcome the public back in for a safe and busy season of arts and entertainment. And while audience members are allowed to remove masks, the Opera House is hoping that they do not.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, all of our choices have been guided by two things: the Maine CDC; and our care and respect for our audience, our staff, and our performers,” said manager Dave Morrison.

“That continues to be the case. As of May 24, the state of Maine says that fully vaccinated persons can remove their face masks indoors, and we will honor that. But we are going to continue to urge you to wear a mask as a show of support and respect for your neighbors’ safety and comfort. Our staff will continue to wear masks.”





The Opera House is also instituting a new box office feature: when buying tickets via the opera house website, two empty seats will automatically be reserved on either side of the ticket-holding party, for comfortable spacing. This reserved seating feature allows people to choose the seats they want for any show.

As always, SoundCheck performances are livestreamed free on the COH Facebook page, and are archived there and on the COH YouTube Channel. Upcoming SoundCheck shows include Anni Clark, June 11; Pete Kilpatrick, June 25; Gintaré, July 9; Mehuman Ernst, July 16; and more, through September.

Aside from SoundCheck, legendary folksinger Tom Rush will perform a concert in the opera house on Saturday, Sept. 4; and the beloved Lúnasa Irish Christmas show will return on Dec. 18. For more information and tickets, visit camdenoperahouse.com.