MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation designating Tuesday as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.

“One year ago today, George Floyd, an African American man, was murdered by a police officer. His death under the knee of someone charged with protecting all citizens, and caught on video for all to see, was a terrible tragedy — one that sparked grief and outrage around the country,” Scott said in a statement. “Importantly, it also inspired a national reckoning on racial justice and equity and the role we all play to address these issues, as well as reforms to modernize law enforcement and address racism across government systems. “

Scott said he marked the day with a proclamation “so that we reflect on Mr. Floyd’s death and remember why we must continue to acknowledge systemic racism and inequality in order to fulfill the promise of American freedom and justice for every citizen.”